Trooper Michael Proctor faces state police trial board hearing next week

Suspended Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor is scheduled to appear before a state police trial board next week, according to a recent court filing in the Karen Read murder trial.

Proctor, who was the lead investigator in the Read case, was suspended without pay last July after a duty status hearing. The state trooper had publicly admitted to making "unprofessional and regrettable" comments about Read during the investigation into the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

The investigation led to Read being charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, which she denies. A mistrial was declared on July 1, 2024, after five days of jury delibration. A second trial is scheduled to be held later this year.

In a Jan. 3 court filing, special prosecutor Hank Brennan, who was brought in for Read's second trial, said Proctor is set to appear before a state police trial board on Jan. 15 "for allegations of misconduct in the performance of his duties as a uniformed member of the Massachusetts State Police."

In his filing, Brennan said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble "may immediately impose permanent discipline" following the hearing if it is found that there are reasonable grounds for discipline.

Brennan also said prosecutors are expecting state police to provide any reports and records pertaining to the discipline of Proctor to the prosecution and defense teams at the conclusion of their internal affairs investigation.

Proctor acknowledged to the jury during the trial that he called Read names, including “whack job,” in texts to friends, family and fellow troopers and that he joked to supervisors about not finding nude photos while searching her phone. He also admitted texting his sister that he wished Read would “kill herself,” which he claimed was a figure of speech and that “emotions got the best of me.”

He apologized for some of the language he used but insisted they had no influence on the investigation.

Proctor's comments prompted widespread outrage. Gov. Maura Healey called the comments "terrible" and said they tarnished the integrity of law enforcement.