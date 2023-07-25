Local

First Alert Weather

Heat emergency declared in Boston Thursday and Friday

City officials have also issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday through Saturday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Heat-Generic-Photo
File

The city of Boston is declaring a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, where temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and heat indexes are expected in the mid-90s up to 100 degrees.

Cooling centers will open to all residents at locations across the city.

There will be 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. See a full list below.

Boston Public Library locations will also be open as a refuge for the heat. The city will also open 64 splash pads at parks and playgrounds. Certain BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open - learn more about swim times at Mirabella here and registration for the other pools here.

Extreme heat comes with an increase in emergency calls. During last summer's heat wave, Boston EMS saw a 15-20% increase in 911 calls. During this weather it is important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity as is possible.

Look out for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.

Children and pets should never be left alone in cars, even for a short time.

If you see someone who appears disoriented or unable to move, please ask if they need help and call 911. There will be amnesty at the city's emergency shelters due to the extreme heat for anyone with non-violent restrictions. The men's shelter is at 112 Southampton St. and the women's shelter is at 794 Massachusetts Ave.

City officials have also issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information or assistance, call 311. For emergencies, call 911.

For more heat safety tips, visit boston.gov/heat.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations

BCYF Cooling CentersAddressPhoneCooling Center Hours
(subject to change)
BCYF Curley 1663 Columbia Road, South Boston 02127617-635-51049 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Curtis Hall20 South Street, Jamaica Plain 02130617-635-51959 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Gallivan61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126617-635-52529 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Gibbons (for older adults)382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129617-635-51759 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121617-635-14849 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Holland85 Olney Street, Dorchester 02121617-635-51449 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Hyde Park1179 River Street, Hyde Park 02136617-635-51789 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Jackson Mann500 Cambridge Street, Allston 02134617-635-51539 a.m - 5 p.m.
BCYF Nazzaro30 North Bennet Street, Boston 02113617-635-51669 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Paris Street112 Paris Street, East Boston 02128617-635-51259 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Roche1716 Centre Street, West Roxbury 02132617-635-50669 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Roslindale6 Cummins Highway, Roslindale 02131617-635-51859 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Shelburne2730 Washington Street, Roxbury 02119617-635-52139 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Tobin1481 Tremont Street, Roxbury 02120617-635-52169 a.m. - 5 p.m.
BCYF Vine Street339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118617-635-12859 a.m. - 5 p.m.

