Heat emergency declared in Boston Thursday and Friday

The city of Boston is declaring a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday, where temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s and heat indexes are expected in the mid-90s up to 100 degrees.
Cooling centers will open to all residents at locations across the city.
There will be 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. See a full list below.
Boston Public Library locations will also be open as a refuge for the heat. The city will also open 64 splash pads at parks and playgrounds. Certain BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End will be open - learn more about swim times at Mirabella here and registration for the other pools here.
Extreme heat comes with an increase in emergency calls. During last summer's heat wave, Boston EMS saw a 15-20% increase in 911 calls. During this weather it is important to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity as is possible.
Look out for signs of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches.
Children and pets should never be left alone in cars, even for a short time.
If you see someone who appears disoriented or unable to move, please ask if they need help and call 911. There will be amnesty at the city's emergency shelters due to the extreme heat for anyone with non-violent restrictions. The men's shelter is at 112 Southampton St. and the women's shelter is at 794 Massachusetts Ave.
City officials have also issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information or assistance, call 311. For emergencies, call 911.
For more heat safety tips, visit boston.gov/heat.
Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations
|BCYF Cooling Centers
|Address
|Phone
|Cooling Center Hours
(subject to change)
|BCYF Curley
|1663 Columbia Road, South Boston 02127
|617-635-5104
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Curtis Hall
|20 South Street, Jamaica Plain 02130
|617-635-5195
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Gallivan
|61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126
|617-635-5252
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Gibbons (for older adults)
|382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129
|617-635-5175
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center
|51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121
|617-635-1484
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Holland
|85 Olney Street, Dorchester 02121
|617-635-5144
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Hyde Park
|1179 River Street, Hyde Park 02136
|617-635-5178
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Jackson Mann
|500 Cambridge Street, Allston 02134
|617-635-5153
|9 a.m - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Nazzaro
|30 North Bennet Street, Boston 02113
|617-635-5166
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Paris Street
|112 Paris Street, East Boston 02128
|617-635-5125
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Roche
|1716 Centre Street, West Roxbury 02132
|617-635-5066
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Roslindale
|6 Cummins Highway, Roslindale 02131
|617-635-5185
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Shelburne
|2730 Washington Street, Roxbury 02119
|617-635-5213
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Tobin
|1481 Tremont Street, Roxbury 02120
|617-635-5216
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|BCYF Vine Street
|339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118
|617-635-1285
|9 a.m. - 5 p.m.