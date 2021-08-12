Heat Wave Poses Risks to Human Health

If you liked yesterday’s hot weather, you’re going to love today: it’s going to be even hotter.

Temperatures are expected to climb back in the 90s, but it’ll feel like the hundreds. Boston declared a heat emergency this week so cooling centers, pools and splash pads will open here in the city.

The weather this summer has either been hot or wet -- and clearly, the heat has returned.

People are doing whatever they can to say cool. And the advice from doctors is nearly universal: take it easy.

"I think this week is going to be particularly tough because it’s going to be a few days on end and the humidity is so high, so it’s important not to take chances," Dr. Andrew Eyre of Brigham and Woman's Hospital.

If you have to be outside for a prolonged period Thursday, try to schedule it for early or late in the day, Dr. Eyre warned.

"Make sure to take frequent breaks, get out of the sun and into the shade," Dr. Eyre said. "Make sure you drink plenty of fluids."

This is only day two of what is expected to be an extended heat wave so make sure you pace yourself.