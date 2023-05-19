Local

Saugus

Heavy Delays on Route 1 in Saugus After Dumpster Truck Hits Bridge

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital

By Marc Fortier

Traffic is backed up on Route 1 south in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Friday morning after a truck struck a bridge.

Heavy delays are being reported as emergency crews respond to a dumpster roll-up truck boom that struck an overpass in the area of Walnut Street. Photos from the scene show a large hole in the metal support beams holding up the bridge.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the two right lanes are closed.

There was no immediate word on when the scene might be cleared or whether the bridge is safe for vehicles.

This article tagged under:

Saugus
