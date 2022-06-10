Local

SALEM

Heightened Police Presence at Collins School in Salem Following 911 Threat

Salem police said they received numerous 911 calls early Friday morning including false reports of shots fired, profanity and hang-ups

By Marc Fortier

Salem Police
NECN

There will be a heightened police presence at Collins Middle School in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday after police received a series of anonymous 911 calls threatening acts of violence.

Salem police said they received numerous 911 calls early Friday morning including false reports of shots fired, profanity and hang-ups. The same caller also alleged that he was going to stage a shooting attack at Collins Middle School.

Security at the school was already heightened as a result of recent gun violence incidents across the country.

Police said they do not believe the threats to be credible. However, as a precaution, they said a police presence has been assigned to the school throughout the day. Security has also been increased at all other schools in Salem on Friday.

The investigation into the source of the calls is ongoing, police said.

