Henri Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Expected to Make Landfall Sunday: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Henri, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm Sunday morning, is expected to make landfall near Narragansett Bay Rhode Island by midday.

Bands of rain are now pushing from south to north through southern New England. Each band of rain comes with gusty wind in the threat for severe weather, that means embedded isolated tornadoes are possible. Wind is mostly from the east and southeast gusting past 50 mph near the coast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As of 5 a.m, the outer bands of Henri were already moving onshore in eastern Long Island and southern New England.

7:00 AM EDT Tropical Storm #Henri Update: Tropical storm conditions continue to spread across portions of southern New England https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/v9hv7LYO9z — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 22, 2021

High tide early Sunday morning at the South Coast comes with a storm surge warning. Meaning the center of Henri may cause three feet or more of extra water to come into some of our coastal communities and harbors Sunday morning.

But it looks like the worst of the storm surge could occur along with the outgoing tide toward noon time. That means we may not have much of a "low tide" along the South Coast.

Putting storm surge into perspective. Our southern coastal communities, including Narragansett Bay and Buzzards Bay, should expect a 3-foot to 6-foot surge.



Please avoid the beaches, jetties, and piers during #Henri pic.twitter.com/XizLQwXRWU — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 22, 2021

Away from the coast, rainfall is the biggest story Sunday. Torrential downpours are likely near the center of, and to the west of, Henri’s track.

Flood watches are in effect for much of central and western New England, where some of us see more than four inches of rain.

Somewhere, likely west of the Connecticut River toward the New York border, we may even see amounts approaching eight inches Sunday.

It’s a little frightening thinking about what could happen in some of the higher terrain west, especially when we remember back to tropical storm Irene 10 years ago this week.

As Henri comes ashore, it’s weakening fairly quickly in the wind aspect, but rain could be a different story. While across eastern Massachusetts into Southeastern New Hampshire and much of Maine rain is not that big a factor Sunday, the rain may return with scattered showers and downpours Sunday night and Monday as the center of circulation may not be out of New England actually until later Tuesday.

It’s a very humid air mass. There will be a few breaks of sunshine Sunday and high temperatures near 80 degrees.

More breaks of sunshine are likely Monday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

Then finally when we have a mostly rain free day in much of New England Tuesday and then into Wednesday, high temperatures are going to be close to 90 degrees. The next weather front is expected later Thursday and Friday with a round of heavy thunderstorms possible, and temperatures cooling towards the end of the week. Hopefully staying nice and dry into the weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.