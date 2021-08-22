Henri Photos: Storm Surge, Strong Winds, Flooding Rain Expected Across New England

Henri weakening to a tropical storm Sunday morning has been somewhat of a saving grace for us, however it is still expected to bring flooding rain, strong winds, and storm surge across New England.

The worst of the storm is expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with landfall still expected.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts may be felt across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

