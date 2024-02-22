Here's how and when to see the Snow Moon in Boston this weekend

We might not have snow blanketing the ground in Boston this weekend, but we will get a chance to see the Snow Moon.

One of the 12 annual full moons, the Snow Moon is seen each February. Here's what to know about the Snow Moon and how to see it:

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

February's full moon was called Snow Moon by many Native American cultures due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during these days.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the National Weather Service, February is the United States’ snowiest month.

There have also been other names used for February's full moon such as Hungry Moon, which the Cherokee used to call it, describing the time of food scarcity during the late winter period. It has also been called the Storm Moon, Wolf Moon and Candles Moon, according to NASA.

What is special about this Snow Moon?

This year, the moon will be a "micromoon," meaning that it will be at its farthest point from the Earth. February's full Moon is about 252,225 miles from us, making it look a bit smaller than other full moons.

When can you see the full Snow Moon in 2024?

Save some time to look at the sky to see February’s full Snow Moon late at night of Friday, Feb. 23 until the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb, 24.

What time will the Snow Moon be visible?

It'll reach its peak illumination during the daytime in North America, so for the best view of this moon, look for it starting just after moonrise on Saturday night.

In Boston, that will be at 5:41 p.m.

It's expected to drift above the horizon in the east around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

Which full moon comes next?

March’s full Worm Moon will appear on the nights of Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25.

That will be the first full moon of the spring season.