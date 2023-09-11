Here's how Boston will honor the victims of Sept. 11, 22 years later

Monday marks 22 years since the September 11 attacks, one of America's greatest tragedies that sent shockwaves through the world and changed the course of the country's history.

Boston will join the rest of the United States in remembering the lives lost on the dark day, with several local remembrance ceremonies scheduled for Monday.

At 8:30 a.m. at the State House, there will be the Reading of Names for family members and friends of those lost 22 years ago. That includes a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., marking the exact time the first plane — American Airlines Flight 11 out of Boston — struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

At 9:40 a.m., the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Awards for Civilian Bravery will be handed out in honor of the Acton flight attendant who contacted ground services with critical information about the hijackers in the flight’s final moments.

Later, at 1:30 in the afternoon, there will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Public Garden.

The Massachusetts Firefighters Memorial Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., to honor the service and sacrifice of the 343 firefighters and paramedics who died on Sept. 11.

Meanwhile, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., there’s a Day of Remembrance Blood Drive at Fenway Park.

There are also several other events in communities across the state and the nation, of course, to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

You can watch a live stream of the Reading of the Names ceremony on this story at 8:30 a.m.