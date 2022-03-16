Here's How Much Uber, Lyft Gas Surcharge Will Cost in Mass.

An Uber ride will cost more than usual for at least two months as the rideshare company adds a surcharge to cover the cost of rising fuel prices in Massachusetts. Lyft is slated to make a similar move.

Effective Wednesday, Uber is implementing a gas surcharge between $0.45 to $0.55 for the next 60 days. The company said that the fees will go to drivers, who are in charge of filling up their own tanks.

Gas prices have skyrocketed to record levels, driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting increases in the cost of crude oil. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.35 on Monday, 86 cents higher than one month ago and $1.60 higher than one year ago.

Rideshare drivers have become upset with the rising gas prices, which take away from their earnings. Some have called on Uber and Lyft to ease the burden, while others have threatened to quit.

Uber's surcharge also applies to Uber Eats, an online food ordering and delivery platform. Customers should expect to see an additional $0.35 to $0.45 surcharge added to their order. The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state.

Uber is also encouraging its drivers to use electric cars. Drivers can make as much as $4,000 more per year for switching to an electric vehicle. Uber warned that its surcharge policy could change in the coming months depending on gas prices.

Lyft is following Uber by adding a temporary surcharges as well. The company did not provide further details on how much more riders can expect to pay or for how long.