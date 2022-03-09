LIST: Where Can I Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in Massachusetts?

Gas prices in Massachusetts have soared to more than $4 on average for a gallon and rising, leaving residents looking for the cheapest gas prices to save a few bucks at the pump.
We pulled together a list of gas stations that are reported to have some of the cheapest prices in various cities across Massachusetts.
Where can I find the cheapest gas in Massachusetts?
To create this list, we are using data from GasBuddy, which collects gas station prices primarily based on user submissions, as well as gas station entries.
The list shows gas stations with their most current prices from a wide range of cities and does not necessarily include the cheapest in the state, but rather gives consumers a wide range of options when looking for inexpensive gas.
- Cheapest gas in Boston
- Cheapest gas in Chelsea
- Cheapest gas in Everett
- Cheapest gas in Fitchburg
- Cheapest gas in Framingham
- Cheapest gas in Holyoke
- Cheapest gas in Lawrence
- Cheapest gas in Lowell
- Cheapest gas in Lynn
- Cheapest gas in Natick
- Cheapest gas in Newburyport
- Cheapest gas in Salem
- Cheapest gas in Springfield
- Cheapest gas in Waltham
- Cheapest gas in Worcester
What are gas prices like in the other New England states?
- Cheapest gas in Providence, Rhode Island
- Cheapest gas in Manchester, New Hampshire
- Cheapest gas in Burlington, Vermont
- Cheapest gas in Portland, Maine
- Cheapest gas in Hartford, Connecticut
Tips on how to save gas while driving
Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas:
- Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.
- Slow down and drive at the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
- Avoid sudden starts and accelerations. These actions considerably increase fuel consumption.
- Avoide prolonged idling to warm up the engine, even in winter, as it wastes fuel.
- Minimize the use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to run the air conditioning compressor.
- Also, compare gas prices -- sometimes the lowest prices are just around the corner.