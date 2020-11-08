Local

Here's What the Front Pages of Boston's 2 Major Newspapers Looked Like After Biden's Win

The Boston Globe and Boston Herald had historic front pages in Sunday's paper

By Josh Sullivan

Globe and Herald Front Page

Keep it simple.

That seemed to be the inspiration behind the front pages for Boston's two major newspapers the day after Joe Biden was named the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The Boston Globe featured a photo of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wearing masks on stage in Wilmington, Delaware during their celebration speeches.

"Biden, Harris, and History," the headline reads.

The Globe endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in an October editorial. It did so in unique fashion, outlining 12 different cases to vote for the former vice president for 12 different types of voters.

The Boston Herald's message was even simpler. The front page featured a photo of Biden during his speech, with a smaller headshot of President Donald Trump frowning below the headline.

"Ready, Set, Joe!" the headline said.

The Herald's editorial staff endorsed Trump at the end of October, after refusing to endorse him or Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"Biden’s platform is a risky love letter to social justice warriors and those who believe capitalism is the root of all evil," the editorial said.

Herald staff members made headlines when several spoke out against the endorsement.

“It’s really important to note the Boston Herald staff, as a unit, is not endorsing Trump. The ‘editorial group’ did," tweeted Jason Mastradonato, a Red Sox writer for the paper. "I don’t want to speak for others, but it was a decision that was protested and does not speak for me.”

Donald Trump
