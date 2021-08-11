Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fall

Here's What's on Dunkin's Fall Menu This Year, Available Next Week

It may be August, but Dunkin' is ready for fall already

By Kelly Garrity

Dunkin'

With temperatures reaching almost 100 degrees, it definitely does not feel like fall is right around the corner. One hallmark of New England autumn, however, is already almost here: pumpkin spice is about to be back at Dunkin’ Donuts. 

Starting next Wednesday, Aug. 18, anyone looking to put summer in the rearview and jump into fall can start with one of Dunkin’ Donuts’ numerous pumpkin- and apple-flavored seasonal specials, the company announced Wednesday.

The fall menu features annual classics like the signature pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin-flavored coffees, muffins and donuts. It also includes a number of new specials, including a pumpkin cream cold brew and a pair of apple-cranberry flavored drinks, according to the announcement.

The menu will be available nationwide, the company said.

More Dunkin' News

vaccines May 25

Mass. Debuts New Perks for Getting Vaccinated, Including Free Dunkin' Iced Coffee

Massachusetts May 24

Police Ask for Help Finding Dunkin' Customer Who Hurled Ice Coffee at Worker

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

falldunkin donutsDunkinPumpkin Spiceapple cider donut
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us