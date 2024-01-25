New Hampshire Primary

Here's who voters wrote in during the NH primary

Ultimately, Biden, through a write-in campaign, and Trump left the Granite State victorious

By Anthony Vega

Getty Images

The New Hampshire Secretary of State's Office released its official presidential primary election results Wednesday, including a total number of write-in votes in the Democratic and Republican primaries.

Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley were both write-ins in the Democratic primary. Haley earned 4,695 votes — 243 votes less than Marianne Williamson, who was on the ballot. Trump garnered 2,055 votes.

Other write-in candidates in the Democratic primary included Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Chris Christie, "Scatter" and "Ceasefire" — as a form of protest to the Israel-Hamas war.

In the Republican primary, some of the write-in candidates were President Joe Biden — who earned 497 votes, surpassing former Vice President Mike Pence and Tim Scott — Dean Phillips and Williamson.

Ultimately, Biden, through a write-in campaign, and Trump left the Granite State victorious.

