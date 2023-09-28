Highway ramp in Raynham to be closed for hours amid fuel cleanup

An ramp from Interstate 495 to Route 24 in Raynham, Massachusetts, will be closed likely until late Thursday afternoon, amid cleanup from a fuel spill.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced the ramp from I-495 south to Route 24 south would be closed for the cleanup.
A detour was put in place using the ramp system at the highway intersection.
People driving through the area should slow down and use extra caution.
