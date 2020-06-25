Local

Hingham Man Faces 26 Charges Following Gun Bust

Authorities received reports he was seen online "loading and unloading" an illegally-purchased AR-15 style gun

A 20-year-old Hingham man faces more than two dozens firearm charges after authorities raided his home Wednesday, seizing numerous weapons including an AR-15 style rifle.

Julian Gilmartin was arrested Wednesday after authorities received reports he was seen online "loading and unloading" an illegally-purchased AR-15 style gun, police said. Gilmartin had also allegedly made references to killing police and federal agents, according to police.

Detectives from Hingham and other communities executed a search warrant early Wednesday at 6 West Street, where Gilmartin lives, along with a SWAT team.

Inside the home, authorities discovered a loaded AR-15 style rifle, unloaded handgun rifle magazines, other guns, a tourniquet, a ballistic vest carrier with two plates, a ballistic helmet, portable radios, gun and rifle parts, zip ties, handcuffs and a knife.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, three counts of leaving a firearm unattended and 18 counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm, among other charges,

No other residents in the house were charged. Gilmartin was arraigned through a phone conference from the Hingham Police Department on June 24 and was held without bail.

An investigation is ongoing. Those with any information about this incident are asked to contact 781-741-1443.

