Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking, injuring dog in Charlton

A driver in Charlton, Massachusetts, is wanted by police after being accused of hitting a dog and then taking off.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Monday on City Depot Road.

Police said the driver didn't stop and has yet to be identified. The dog's medical condition is unknown at this time.

Massachusetts law requires drivers that hit and injure or kill a dog or cat to report the accident to the owner or custodian of the animal or to a police officer in the town where the crash happened. Anyone who violates this law will be fined no more than $100 for a first offense or not more than 10 days in a house of corrections.

Under the same law, a second and subsequent offenses are punishable by a fine of $500 and the cost of medical expenses, not to exceed $2,500, imprisonment in a house of correction for not more than 6 months or both such fine and cost and imprisonment.

Police are also reminding dog owners that Charlton has a 24-hour leash law.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Charlton Police Department at 508-248-2250 or the Charlton Animal Control Officer at 508-248-2398.