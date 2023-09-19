Chicken truck goes through median on Mass. Pike in Charlton, leading to major delays

There were significant traffic delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning due to a crash in Charlton, state troopers said shortly before 10 a.m.

The crash involved multiple vehicles — including a tractor trailer that went through the median, troopers said.

Tractor trailer crash with serious injuries in #Charlton on I-90-WB at MM-82.2. I-90 EB/WB is currently closed for LifeFlight. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 19, 2023

A medical helicopter was on its way.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There were serious delays being reported on both sides of the interstate.