Maintenance man accused of stealing jewelry from customer's New Hampshire home

A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing jewelry from his customers' home.

The investigation started at a home in Hollis on Jan. 4, when the executor of an estate reported that multiple pieces of jewelry were missing from the deceased home. Investigators tracked one of the missing pieces of jewelry to a pawn shop in Boston. According to police, it had been pawned by a maintenance man who had worked for the late couple at their home on North Pepperell Road since 2019.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The suspect, identified by 60-year-old Thomas Goode, was arrested at his home in Nashua on Friday. At the home, they found two watches that had been reported stolen from the Hollis home.

Goode was charged with three counts of theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in February.