Hartford, Conn. police investigates first homicide of the year

Hartford police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year on Saturday.

The investigation is in the 100 block of Weston Street.

Police have not released any details about the person who was killed.

It's unclear how the person died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Saturday's homicide marks Hartford's first homicide of 2025.