Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury

‘Horrible Crimes': Former Boston Nanny Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Stephanie Lak, who broke down crying during Wednesday's hearing, had profiles on at least two online babysitting marketplaces, prosecutors have said

Stephanie Lak in court on child pornography charges in Boston on Wednesday, April 28, 2021
NBC10 Boston via pool

A former Boston-area nanny has pleaded guilty to child pornography possession charges and been sentenced to three years in prison.

Stephanie Lak, 37, was originally charged in April 2021 and had pleaded not guilty, but appeared in Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday to change her plea to charges including possession of child pornography.

Boston police started investigating after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Prosecutor Nicole Poirier said in addition to possessing "particularly horrifying" images, Lak discussed abusing children in online chats and in one case even sent non-pornographic pictures of a child she was caring for.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
A nanny from Boston accused of distributing child pornography appeared in court Wednesday.

Judge Michael Doolin called the case "shocking."

“These are horrible crimes, they're shocking and it's some of the worst allegations that I've heard in my career as a judge and also in my career as an attorney,” the judge said in court.

Lak's attorney said his client is remorseful and was herself a victim of sexual abuse.

Lak, who broke down crying during Wednesday's hearing, had profiles on at least two online babysitting marketplaces, prosecutors have said. In addition to the prison time, she was placed on probation for 10 years and barred from holding child care jobs.

More on the Boston Nanny Arrest

child pornography Apr 28, 2021

Boston Nanny Accused of Having, Distributing Child Pornography

Rachael Rollins Jul 20, 2021

DA Seeks Information on Boston Nanny Charged With Child Pornography

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBOSTONInvestigationchild pornographychild sex abuse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us