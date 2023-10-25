‘Horrified': Maine leaders react to deadly mass shooting

Lawmakers in Maine and across New England expressed horror after a mass shooting that left at least 15 people dead at two locations in Lewiston Wednesday.
An active shooter attacked victims at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and at Schemengees, a restaurant. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that 50 people were injured. Earlier, a source had told NBC News that 22 people were killed.
The alleged shooter, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.
"I am aware of and have been briefed on the active shooter situation in Lewiston," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Wednesday night. "I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement. I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials."
A social media statement from Sen. Angus King's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said he was "deeply sad" for the city and is receiving regular updates on the situation.
The offices of Maine's two senators — King, an independent, and Republican Susan Collins -- said President Joe Biden had offered to help.
"As our state mourns this horrific mass shooting, we appreciate the support we've received from across the county, including the call I received from President Biden offering assistance," Collins said.
"Like all Mainers, I'm horrified by the events in Lewiston tonight," Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said in a statement. "Our hearts break for those who are affected and we encourage everyone to follow the directions of the authorities as they conduct their work."
"I am holding the affected communities in my prayers," said Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine.
Outside of Maine, leaders in neighboring states expressed their support. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said his state has offered to help with medical and safety resources.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Maine," he said.
"My thoughts are with the victims' families, survivors, and everyone across Maine and New England who'll feel the weight of this senseless act of gun violence," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who also offered resources to her counterpart in Maine. "We're holding our loved ones a little closer tonight, and praying for the safety of the people of Lewiston."
"Our hearts break for the people of Maine tonight," said Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee.
"Too many communities know this pain," said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts. "Too many lives cut short. too many families torn apart."
Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island said federal agents were helping law enforcement in Maine.
"And I will continue working on legislation to help get weapons of war off our streets," he added.
"My heart goes out to the victims of these mass shootings, and I'm praying for the safety of the law enforcement officers courageously responding to the ongoing threat," said Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts.