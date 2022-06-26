Hot, Humid Conditions Remain as Boston Hits 90 Degrees

Boston hit 90 degrees on Sunday!

Those hot and humid conditions will remain with us through the evening along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm through just after sundown.

We’ll see muggy conditions overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s uniformly across the six state region, low 60s far reaches of the region.

Clouds will increase late tonight from west to east as a cold front pushes east out of the Great Lakes. A few showers and storms will develop ahead of the front late Sunday night across far western New England.

Monday will feature warm, humid, and unsettled conditions as the cold front passes through the region.

Highs will range from the mid 70s to 80.

Showers and storms will track west to east during the day, some of which may be locally heavy causing localized flooding and ponding on the roadways. Because we’ve been unseasonably dry as of late, water can flow quickly across the dry, grassy surfaces and into the streets, rivers, and streams rather than getting absorbed into the ground.

In terms of severe storms, we’re not seeing the threat for storms to reach severe levels with gusty winds or vivid lightning, but we will continue to monitor the risk for the possibility for heavy rain showers to produce some localized flooding, especially during the afternoon.

Showers and downpours exit the coast late Monday night with drier and more seasonable temperatures following on Tuesday.

Most of the mid-week is looking warm and dry with the exception of a few pop up showers across the higher terrain each day, but overall looks like a great week!

By Friday, the heat returns with 90s returning to our 10-Day forecast with the possibility of more showers and storms as we start the Independence Day Weekend.