How to Get Vaccinated at CVS, Walgreens Pharmacies in Massachusetts

Vaccine eligibility was expanded in Massachusetts on Monday to include all residents over the age of 60 and a new wave of essential workers.
All residents 55 and up and anyone with a pre-existing medical condition will be able to sign-up for vaccination appointments beginning April 5, before eligibility opens to every resident in the state 16 and older on April 19.
CVS Health announced earlier this month that vaccinations will be offered at more than 80 of its pharmacies across the state, a program that began in February. It's one of several ways to get vaccinated in Massachusetts, including mass vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium, health care locations and local sites.
With hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to get vaccinated, scheduling an appointment at a local pharmacy may be the most convenient path to vaccination for many residents.
So, how do you schedule an appointment and which vaccine may be available when you go? Here’s what you need to know.
CVS Pharmacy
How do I schedule an appointment at CVS?
Massachusetts residents wanting to schedule a vaccination appointment at a CVS Pharmacy can do so online. The company says availability can change quickly based on high demand, but its online portal is updated frequently to reflect any possible openings.
Which vaccines does CVS Pharmacy have?
CVS Pharmacy currently offers all three FDA-approved vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The pharmacy says that patients can see which vaccine is available at specific locations before scheduling an appointment, though authorities say there's little practical difference between the kinds of vaccines -- each is safe and offers important protection.
Walgreens
How do I schedule an appointment at Walgreens?
Eligible residents who want to be vaccinated at Walgreens can schedule an appointment online or by calling 800-925-4733. The company says vaccinations are now offered at select pharmacies but are expected to be available at more than 9,000 locations in the spring as eligibility continues to expand.
Which vaccines does Walgreens have?
Walgreens health experts say they have been receiving weekly allotments of the FDA-approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. They also expect to begin receiving and administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.
Other Pharmacies
Massachusetts residents can also use VaxFinder.mass.gov to schedule vaccination appointments at additional local pharmacies, health care providers and state-run sites.