Worcester man faces upgraded murder charge in death of man found in Hubbardston

A Worcester man who allegedly admitted to attacking another man with a baseball bat has been charged with murder after the victim was found dead in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Ryan Wilcox, 32, was previously charged with armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. He is now charged with murder for the death of Mitchell Burke, 32, whose body was found in the woods of Hubbarston on Jan. 4.

Wilcox previously admitted to attacking Burke with a baseball bat, according to court documents.

Wilcox was held without bail after his arraignment for the murder charge, held in Worcester Central District Court Tuesday morning.

Burke's body was found on a cart path off Brigham Street, and had "substantial trauma to the head," according to the criminal complaint filed in Worcester District Court. The skull was fractured, there was heavy bruising on the torso and the pants were pulled down.

After Burke's body was discovered, investigators spoke to his mother, Karen Hill, who said Burke had taken her car to meet up with his former boss, whom she identified as Wilcox, the document said. Investigators spoke to Wilcox at a home in Worcester, who allegedly said he hit Burke with a metal baseball bat multiple times, including on his head.

That led to the initial charges against Wilcox, who lives in Thompson, Connecticut, according to the court documents, though prosecutors also described him as living in Worcester. The court documents said that both Burke's mother and Wilcox placed the events on New Year's Eve, though in court, officials said they took place a week earlier, on Christmas Eve.

Hubbardston is a town of about 4,300 residents located about 20 miles outside of Worcester.