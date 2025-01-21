Uxbridge school superintendent arrested on drunk driving charges: report

The Uxbridge Public Schools superintendent has been arrested on drunk driving charges, accused of speeding at 100 mph and nearly causing a crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton, the Worcester Telegram reports.

Superintendent Michael Baldassarre, 51, a Concord resident, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving and faces civil infractions for speeding and marked lanes violation, the newspaper reports. He was released on personal recognizance after his arraignment in Clinton District Court on Tuesday.

Baldassarre was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Saturday when he was stopped by Massachusetts State Police. The trooper noted that he saw Baldassarre's vehicle nearly collide with another before pulling him over.

The trooper said that Baldassarre was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol. He failed or refused to take field sobriety tests, and police described him as "uncooperative" at the Leominster barracks.

The Uxbridge School Committee will vote on an interim superintendent Tuesday, according to the meeting agenda.

