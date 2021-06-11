Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Humpback Whale Catches Lobster Diver in Its Mouth, Sending Him to Hospital

The diver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after being in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds

A humpback whale feeding near Gloucester, Massachusetts.
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images, File

A commercial lobster diver was seriously injured when he was caught in the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Cape Cod.

Cynthia Packard tells the Cape Cod Times that her brother Michael Packard was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with at least one broken leg after Friday morning's encounter off of Provincetown. She said her brother was in the whale's mouth for about 20 seconds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Charles “Stormy” Mayo, a senior scientist and whale expert at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, told the newspaper that such human-whale encounters are rare.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Dedham 2 hours ago

Dedham Teen Dies After Incident at Pool Last Weekend

Fourth of July 3 hours ago

Fourth of July Fireworks to Return to Boston, But Pops to Play at Tanglewood

Rare video of two Northern Atlantic Right Whales seeming to hug it out on the surface of Cape Cod Bay is just what you need to see today.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCape CodProvincetownlobsterhumpback whale
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us