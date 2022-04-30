Hundreds of Climbers Turn Out at Fenway Park to Raise Money for American Lung Association

It was a busy day at Fenway Park on Saturday, but the attention and athletic achievement wasn't on the field like it usually is. Instead, it was in the stands.

Saturday marked the 17th annual 'Boston Fight for Air Climb' -- an event organized by the American Lung Association to raise money and awareness for lung diseases and lung cancer.

About 850 people took part in this year's event, and many say they are motivated by very personal experiences.

“I’m here to climb for my dad who died of lung cancer,” said Scott Savard.

“I want to help the people who have it and I'm super excited to do this,” said Mason Savard, who was climbing in memory of his grandfather.

To date, the event has raised close to $3.5 million in funding. This year, they are on track to hit their goal of more than $300,000. The money will impact research, education, advocacy for clean air standards, and even the lung association's COVID-19 action initiative.

“It’s important that we do fundraising across the board, not just for lung cancer and lung disease research, but for all forms of research because what you can learn and transfer to other forms of treatment and care and detection can help with multiple types of disease,” said David Broderick, of the American Lung Association.

According to Broderick, it's about 1,012 total stairs from left field all the way to right field. And for climbers, each is a step closer to progress.

“I've gotta do everything I can to raise some money to help solve cancer,” Savard said.