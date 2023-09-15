Hurricane Lee and travel: Latest on flight, ferry impacts in Boston area

With Hurricane Lee getting closer to the Massachusetts coast — the storm's latest track indicates it will swipe Boston with wind and rain but won't make landfall there — travel in and out of the area is beginning to be impacted.

Flights to New England may be affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which was monitoring the situation on Friday.

"Severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area. Remember to check with your airline for your flight status and monitor fly.faa.gov," the agency said in a tweet.

There weren't widespread cancellations at Boston's Logan International Airport as of about noon on Friday, according to the FlightAware MiseryMap.

Massachusetts isn't expected to take a direct hit from the storm, but there will be coastal impacts.

Ferry service, however, was already being affected in Boston and down the Cape.

There were cancellations in effect or planned for MBTA ferries Friday and Saturday — all trips on the Lynn route were canceled both days, while the East Boston, Charlestown and Hingham/Hull routes were ending trips Friday evening. Service on the Winthrop and Hingham-Rowes Wharf routes was unaffected.

The Steamship Authority didn't announce any cancellations as of 1:45 p.m. — it was monitoring conditions for its routes to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, though fees for cancellations and trip changes were canceled through Sunday.

Both Massachusetts and Maine have issued states of emergency in order to be ready for the storm's impacts, which may include power outages and flooding.

Friday: Cloudy with comfortable air, breezy late. Highs 65-70. Overnight Friday night: Tropical Storm Warning at the coast. Rain arrives to the coast, wind increases as fringe of Hurricane Lee arrives. Lows around 60. Saturday: Coastal wind & rain worst in the morning and midday, then improving. Midday coastal flooding for some. Inland windswept showers. Scattered power outages. Highs 65-70. Sunday: Splendid air, mostly sunny, highs 75-80.