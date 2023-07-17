Husband facing charges in fatal assault of wife due in Newton courtroom

A man is expected in a Newton, Massachusetts, courtroom on Monday as he faces charges in the fatal assault of his wife that happened over the weekend.

Sixty-four-year-old Richard Hanson is being charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, a news release from Newton police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Sunday evening. Law enforcement said they anticipate additional charges.

Nancy Hanson, 54, died at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and her death has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Richard Hanson, 64, of Newton, has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with Nancy Hanson's death at their Brookline Street home.

The deadly assault happened at their Brookline Street home Saturday night, according to the release. Police got a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday from a child in the home, and when they arrived, Nancy Hanson had blunt force injuries, according to the release.

Authorities believe that Richard Hanson allegedly hit his wife "with one or more objects multiple times."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

On Thursday, a restraining order was issued against Richard Hanson in Newton District Court, and Newton police had been attempting to serve it, according to authorities.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller issued a statement on Sunday, saying that her heart goes out to Mrs. Hanson's family and friends.

'I am writing this just three weeks after the tragic murders of Jill and Bruno D’Amore and Jill’s mother, Lucia Arpino," Mayor Fuller said in her statement. "Our community is reeling, and I know so many of us are feeling unsettled. This is the time to reach out to family, friends, faith leaders and mental health professionals rather than hunkering down and going it alone."

An investigation is ongoing.