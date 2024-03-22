I-93

I-93 crash ties up traffic at I-95 interchange in Woburn

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the crash was or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a car crash on I-93 in Woburn, at the interchange with I-95, on Friday, March 22, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crash has been snarling traffic on Interstate 93 in Woburn, Massachusetts.

First responders blocked traffic at the exchange with Interstate 95. Cars were getting around the blockage using the media.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the crash was or if anyone was hurt. NBC10 Boston was reaching out to authorities.

The crash appeared to involve a truck, a DHL delivery van and more than one car.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

I-93MassachusettsWoburni-95
