Voodoo Brewing Co. to expand to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of brewpubs based in Pennsylvania is going to be expanding to the local area.

According to a press release, Voodoo Brewing Co. is planning to open a franchised location in Boston later this year, which will be its first outlet in Massachusetts, and the upcoming brewpub will offer beer, cocktails and hard seltzers along with a food menu that includes items "tailored to local tastes." Voodoo Brewing Co. first started out in Meadville (which is where its headquarters are today) and currently has outlets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada.

The website for Voodoo Brewing Co. can be found at voodoobrewery.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)