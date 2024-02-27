‘I miss the snow': While some welcome warmth, others wish for winter weather

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are welcome news for some New Englanders, but others are longing for winter weather.

The Leo J. Martin Golf Course in Weston, Massachusetts, is a busy place for golfers and cross-country skiers winding down the season.

"There's a group of guys that I usually play with. We'll dress up and we'll go out. It's really a lot of fun," one golfer said.

The final days of February have included temperatures in the upper 50s and even the 60s for some, marking the end of another warmer-than-normal winter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston Meteorologist Pamela Gardner says the changing winter weather pattern reflects the changing climate around the country.

"We actually had our first 100-degree high temperature across central Texas yesterday," Gardner said. "First 100-degree day in the U.S. in February."

It's cooler Tuesday afternoon along the water in South Boston, and Sullivan's still hasn't opened, despite the unseasonable weather.

"There such a generation of young people who don't know sledding and ice-skating outdoors," one woman said.

The lack of snow is disconcerting, especially for those trying to make a living during the winter months.

"I miss the snow. I'm missing a lot of work right now. I wish we could get a little more snow before it's all over," a man said.

At the golf course in Weston, the warmer weather is making for an interesting winter combination.

"You could ski, you could golf. Right after ski, you could play a round of golf. It's great," one man said.