‘I wouldn't wish that on anyone': locals react to Kate Middleton's announcement

The U.K.'s Princess of Wales, Kate MIddleton, revealed on Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

There’s been a lot of reaction to this news but overall people are keeping their fingers crossed for Princess Kate as she undergoes chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton’s last official appearance was on Christmas of last year. She undergoes major abdominal surgery about three weeks later on January 16th. She was next seen on March 4th riding in an SUV driven by her mother. Then again on March 11th leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William. That’s the same day she apologized for an altered family photo.

The princess of Wales released a video yesterday announcing the diagnosis, but didn’t specify exactly what type of cancer she has. The 42-year-old mother of three says that her condition was initially believed to be benign, but that cancer was found in her post-op testing. She goes on to explain that her medical team advised her to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. IT has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louie in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.” she said in her statement.

Rumors about her health were already swirling before the palace released this picture of Kate with her children. The royal family’s attempt to mitigate any speculation only ignited more conspiracies all over the internet. And the fascination reaches across the pond.

In Acton, Massachusetts, people have been asking the owners of the Bees Knees about the news.

“The whole thing just sad really. The fact that she’s going through such a big illness and upheaval in her life and she has to do it in front of the camera. She has to do it with the whole world watching. It’s hard enough without that isn’t it. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. No and I think most of our customers and people who come in here -- they’re sympathetic and agree that like just let her be.” said The Bees Knees co-owners Trish Zarola and Lucinda Sears.

Kate and her family are asking for privacy as she undergoes treatment and recovery.