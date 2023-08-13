Authorities investigate hit-and-run boat crash in New Hampshire

Authorities are investigating a suspected hit and run boat crash in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol say they responded to a boating crash on Lake Winnipesaukee at around 11 p.m.

Police say they found foot SeaRay boat on the rock in Winter Harbor after it had crashed into a docked boat.

According to authorities, the operator of the SeaRay had left the scene before the officers arrived.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The boat was registered out of Whindham.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation