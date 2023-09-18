‘I'm angry, I'm upset': Mayor reacts after another violent weekend in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is speaking out after five people, including two children, were shot at a family gathering in Dorchester on Sunday night.

"I'm angry, I'm upset as a mom, as someone who's been working with all of our teams to make sure that we can do everything possible to create opportunities in the city, and there still are reminders and the trauma that these families and our community are going to face that ripple out," Wu said at a press conference near the shooting scene.

"These are the evenings where it just reminds you we can't move fast enough in working to make sure that all of our young people have what they need, that we're getting guns off the streets," she added, "and that we're being very clear that safety comes first in Boston and that has to be in every single part of our city, not to see repeated and concentrated instances of violence affecting certain parts of our neighborhoods."

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox pleaded with the public to come forward if they know anything.

"There were a lot of people out here," he said, "so we're asking if anyone saw anything, certainly help us and let us know what they saw and give us as much help as you can please. This should not be happening, period."

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the community has stepped up over and over again, particularly in the recent past, and have been very helpful in police investigations.

"Once again here we are at an unfortunate time where we need the help of our community here, We hope someone will step forward and provide us with helpful information," Hayden said. "Our hearts and prayers are with the young people who have been shot here. One shooting in the city is always going to be too many... this is yet another unfortunate incident where we really need the help of our community to step forward and help out here."

A child was critically injured in the shooting, officials said.

Boston police said they responded to Ames Street for a report of shots fired just after 8:30 p.m. They initially said at least one person had been shot but later confirmed responding officers found five victims -- two children and three adults. One of the children is now fighting for their life in the hospital, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a family gathering in the courtyard of the Franklin Field public housing development. The motive remains unclear.

No arrests have been made. Police said it wasn't immediately clear whether there was one or more shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.