Impacts continue from Thursday's massive water main break in Mattapan

An ordinary day in Mattapan turned into a disaster after a water main break on Thursday, which sent water flooding into the streets and even into some homes.

Now, the work is on to fix it.

You can still see the hole where it all started on Lorna Road.

"No one believed me," resident Takija King said. "I said, 'OMG, there's a river in they alley!' It definitely was a disaster."

Boston city officials said a 10-inch water main broke, sending water rushing down Lorna Road to Lena Terrace and across to West Selden Street, into backyards, garages and basements.

While attacking fire at 68 LornaRd, companies are now standing over a major water main break which has Lorna Rd starting to buckle & is flooding homes & streets from 79 Lorna, down to Lena Terrace & across to W. Seldon. Please avoid area. Water&Sewer emerg. crews have been called pic.twitter.com/zjLqvCWOdS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

The water main broke very close to a fire hydrant firefighters were using to battle a house fire on Lorna Road.

The blaze was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

Roads were soaked after a water main break Thursday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

The cause of the break is unknown.

At its peak, roughly 40 neighbors had their water shut off, with some even losing access to their gas and electricity.

No injuries were reported, but several homes and part of Lorna Road were damaged.

The water main break occurred within hours of another water-related emergency in another part of the city. Around 12 p.m., a burst water pipe caused some major flooding issues near Fenway Park. That issue was also initially reported as a water main break.