Lawmakers, Activists Renew Push for ‘Sanctuary State' Bill

Gov. Charlie Baker has said he's opposed to a statewide "sanctuary" law.

Immigrant activists and state lawmakers are renewing the push to make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. Supporters of the Safe Communities Act said Tuesday they’ll be resubmitting the proposal to the legislature again. The Safe Communities Act would prevent law enforcement and court personnel from asking a person about their immigration status, set limits for when they could notify ICE of someone’s impending release and end the agreements that allow local jails and prisons to house federal immigration detainees. The bill fell short of passage last year in the Democrat-controlled legislature. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has said he opposes it.

