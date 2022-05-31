Increased Reports of Drink Spiking Triggers Warning from Boston Police

Boston police are urging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of drink spiking to come forward.

The prompt comes after an alert from police stating several social media users have posted about having their drinks spiked at Boston area bars recently.

Police say victims should report something like this by calling 911 or a local precinct, and are reminding the public about how serious this type of act is.

The typically scentless, odorless and tasteless drugs commonly referred to as roofies can make a victim disoriented and even unconscious – making them extremely vulnerable.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People should be taking precautions to ensure their safety.

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender and don’t allow people you don’t know to order your drinks

Never leave your drink unattended

Cover your drink when you’re not looking at it

Get help if you feel dizzy, nauseated or strange

Police also reminding these businesses that they are legally obligated to try and ensure the safety of their customers and should be taking steps to prevent anything like this from happening.