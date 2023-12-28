Inmate dies after fight at Suffolk County House of Correction

An inmate has died after a fight at the Suffolk County Sheriff's South Bay House of Correction in Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed Thursday.

The DA confirmed the ongoing death investigation in connection to a fight between two inmates. No arrests have been made. Few other details were immediately released, including the victim's identity.

The South Bay facility, on Bradston Street, houses male and female inmates with sentences of under 2 and a half years, according to the website.

