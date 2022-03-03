International Women's Day: Panel to Discuss Gender Equality, Empowerment in the Boston Area

An event at Legacy Place in Dedham next week will raise funds to help support the goals of girls and women in the Boston area.

Hosted by NBC Sports Boston's Amina Smith, the event is a partnership between TogetHER, Legacy Place's philanthropic initiative for female empowerment and equity and HeyMama, a social network designed to help support mothers in work and life. The International Women's Day Panel will feature speakers from across industries as they discuss the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world, and look for ways to support gender equality.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Strong Women, Strong Girls, a Boston-based organization focused on multi-generational mentorship to give young girls and women strong female role models and help grow future leaders.

The event will be on Tuesday, March 8 from 6 - 8:30 p.m. at the Showcase Cinema de Lux at Legacy Place. To purchase tickets, click here.