Investigation continues after credit card skimmers found at Big Y stores

Police are investigating after credit card skimming devices were found at 10 Big Y supermarkets across Massachusetts.

Worcester police say three to four customers at that city's Big Y were affected.

"A few people used their cards, paid for their groceries and ended up getting their information stolen," Lt. Sean Murtha of Worcester Police Department said. "This person then made unauthorized charges on their credit card statements."

The Big Y said the devices were placed at the following locations between Dec. 19 and 21:

Springfield on St. James Avenue

Chicopee (Express)

Northampton

Ware

South Bridge

Worcester

Milford

Wilbraham (Express)

Ludlow

Additionally, a card reading device was placed on a single card reader at its Westfield location on East Silver Street between Dec. 19 and Jan. 12.

Police in Worcester were not able to tell NBC10 Boston Monday if they had identified any suspects.

"It has to be installed by somebody. It's something, basically overlay that goes over the credit card reader. People could also put in very small cameras, you see it on ATMs sometimes, they put a miniature camera that gets people's PIN numbers, when they put their cards in," Murtha said.

Big Y is asking customers to look at their bank statements after credit card skimmers were found at a number of the supermarket's stores.

"We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so," the Big Y said in a statement. "If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves."

As they say, cash is king. But police said tapping your card versus swiping or inserting is safer, and using a credit card instead of a debit card may also help you get your money back. It's also important to check if the card reader at checkout is shaky or looks unusual.

"If you have a credit card, your position is much better, your chances of being refunded are much better, most credit cards have zero fraud liability," Murtha said.

Police said there could be more victims out there, so make sure to check your bank or credit statements.

Customers with any questions or concerns regarding this incident can contact Big Y at 1-800-828-2688 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Credit card skimmers have recently been found at other Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including Market Baskets, Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and more.

