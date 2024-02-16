Card skimming devices found at multiple Big Y stores

Big Y has announced that they discovered card skimming devices at 10 of its locations in Massachusetts.

According to Big Y, between December 19 and 21, 2023, an unknown person allegedly placed a device in the following supermarkets:

Springfield on St. James Avenue

Chicopee (Express)

Northampton

Ware

South Bridge

Worcester

Milford

Wilbraham (Express)

Ludlow

Additionally, a card reading device was placed on a single card reader at its Westfield location on East Silver Street between December 19 and January 12.

Card skimmers are devices placed on ATMs or credit card readers that secretly scan cards, stealing the data contained on them, so the person who put it in place can use the information for fraudulent purchases.

We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so," company officials said in a statement. "If we learn that any particular customer’s information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves.

Customers are advised to review their bank statements for any fraudulent activity and contact their bank or credit card company immediately if they find anything suspicious.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this incident, customers can contact Big Y at 1-800-828-2688 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. m. and 4:30 p.m.