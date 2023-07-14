Investigation into Myles Standish State Forest shooting continues

Two days after the fatal shooting of a man in a Massachusetts state park, no arrests have been announced but the investigation continues, authorities

The shooting in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth left a 25-year-old from New Bedford, Robert Aponte-Flores, dead. It is not believed to have been random, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Asked Friday if there were any updates in the investigation, a representative for the office confirmed only that the investigation remained ongoing.

A fight at a picnic area preceded the shooting, which was reported about 2:30 p.m., and Aponte-Flores was hit multiple times, authorities have said. Aponte-Flores was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators haven't said what they think led to the shooting.

A person was initially taken into custody in the investigation but police later said the person they had in custody was not the suspected shooter.