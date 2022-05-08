Investigation Underway for Attempted Kidnapping in Burlington

At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday evening on May 8, Burlington Police received a 911 call from a driver who noticed a woman being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Rd.

The victim was able to get away from the kidnapper, and police located her shortly after the call.

The suspect appeared to have been startled by the driver's parked vehicle when they were on the phone with the dispatcher, and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black and white sneakers.

Police are actively searching the area for the suspect, with assistance from the Bedford Police Department and an Essex County Sheriff's Department K-9.

The investigation and search is ongoing. Burlington Police are asking that anyone familiar with the incident, or who may recognize the suspect in the surveillance photos to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.