Investigators Seek Missing Mass. Woman

Authorities are looking for a missing Massachusetts woman.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said Friday that investigators were searching for 38-year-old Dolly Thapa, a former Rowley resident who has recently been staying in Wellesley.

She was last seen Sunday morning leaving a friend's home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, the district attorney's office said. Family members reported her missing to the Wellesley Police Department on Monday evening.

Officials did not release a physical description of Thapa, but they released three photos of her.

Thapa is believed to be driving a 2002 Lexus, grey or light green in color, with Massachusetts plates reading "198AN3."

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-745-8908 Ext. 5199.