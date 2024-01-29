New Bedford

Investigators solve deadly New Bedford killing after over 30 years

Investigators who originally looked into the shooting only knew of the suspect as "Bobby" and were never able to positively identify him, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

At left, a police sketch released of the shooter in a long-unsolved 1991 killing in Fall River, Massachusetts. At right, an image of Claudio Jorge, the man recently identified as the shooter.
Handouts

The man responsible for a deadly shooting at a New Bedford, Massachusetts, housing project in 1991 has been identified, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses confirmed that Claudio Jorge was the long-unidentified man who killed Brent Davis, a 20-year-old from Newport, Rhode Island, at the Brickenwood Housing Project on Oct. 25, 1991, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators who originally looked into the shooting only knew of the suspect as "Bobby" and were never able to positively identify him, prosecutors said. When the search was picked back up in 2020 by a unit in the DA's office dedicated to unsolved crimes, investigators from Massachusetts and New York City learned from a relative that "Bobby" was Claudio Jorge, who was killed in a 2006 robbery in the Dominican Republican, when he was 40 years old.

Jorge was deported to the country in 1998, after an arrest in New York, officials said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More updates to unsolved cases in Mass.

Unsolved murders Dec 4, 2023

Using DNA to crack New England's unsolved killings: ‘We're going to drive cold cases to extinction'

Unsolved murders Oct 30, 2023

Mass. man charged with murder in unsolved 2016 NH killing

This article tagged under:

New BedfordMassachusettsdeath investigationDominican RepublicCold cases
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us