Investigators solve deadly New Bedford killing after over 30 years

The man responsible for a deadly shooting at a New Bedford, Massachusetts, housing project in 1991 has been identified, authorities said Monday.

Witnesses confirmed that Claudio Jorge was the long-unidentified man who killed Brent Davis, a 20-year-old from Newport, Rhode Island, at the Brickenwood Housing Project on Oct. 25, 1991, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators who originally looked into the shooting only knew of the suspect as "Bobby" and were never able to positively identify him, prosecutors said. When the search was picked back up in 2020 by a unit in the DA's office dedicated to unsolved crimes, investigators from Massachusetts and New York City learned from a relative that "Bobby" was Claudio Jorge, who was killed in a 2006 robbery in the Dominican Republican, when he was 40 years old.

Jorge was deported to the country in 1998, after an arrest in New York, officials said.