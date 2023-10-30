Unsolved murders

Mass. man charged with murder in unsolved 2016 NH killing

David Bruce Goodwin was found fatally wounded, with blunt-force trauma to the head, at the Conway Valley Inn on May 15, 2016

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A Massachusetts man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in a 2016 killing at a motel and cottage facility in New Hampshire.

Robert Dowling, 51, was arrested in the killing of David Bruce Goodwin, 64, in Conway, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, New Hampshire State Police and Conway police, following an investigation in the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit.

Goodwin was found fatally wounded, with blunt-force trauma to the head, at the Conway Valley Inn on May 15, 2016, authorities said. He died two days later, and he was found to have been died by homicide, sparking a search for his killer.

Dowling, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested in the Bay State after the investigation, authorities said Monday. He was due to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court for an extradition hearing. Authorities didn't share the circumstances around his arrest, beyond thanking local law enforcement for taking him into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if Dowling had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

This article tagged under:

Unsolved murdersMassachusettsNew HampshireHaverhillConway
