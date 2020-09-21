Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
James White

‘It Hit Us All in the Heart': Teammates React to the Death of James White's Father

The Patriots running back was inactive for Sunday's loss to Seattle following the crash that claimed the life of his father and left his mother critically injured

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England Patriots' players were still struggling for the right words late Sunday after the father of their teammate James White was killed in a car crash in Florida.

White was inactive for Sunday's last-minute loss to Seattle following the crash that claimed the life of his father, Tyrone White Sr., and left his mother critically injured.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Mass. Reports 244 More Cases, 7 New Deaths

summer camp 39 mins ago

Building Off the Success of Summer Camp Amid the Pandemic

Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and Rex Burkhead all spoke after the game and said they are trying to make sense of the tragedy while also being there for White.

"It's tough," Slater said. "It's really hard to put into words. We all have mothers and fathers, and to lose your mother or father is something that is never easy, and for a tragedy like that to hit the way it did, it hit us all and we're playing with heavy hearts."

"It put things in perspective," he added. "Football is a job for us. There are things in life that are so much bigger than this game. Today was a reminder of that. Life is such a fragile thing... For our brother to lose his father and his parents to be in that accident, I think it hit us all in the heart. I don't think we've processed it yet. I think that'll be something that takes time."

Slater said there are very few teammates he's played with who have the character White does, and it's hard to explain how much he means to the team.

Raul Martinez catches up with Patriots defensive end John Simon, including on traveling for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic, playing without fans and the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's devastating," safety Devin McCourty said. "It's been just a rough year. Our hearts are heavy for James. It's just tough, man. There's no words you can say, there's nothing you can do in that situation. We just wanted to go out there and really play our hearts out for him. It's just devastating. I was heartbroken for him."

Running back Rex Burkhead got choked up while talking about the situation.

"A lot of emotions," he said. "Just thinking about my brother James. Unbelievable teammate, unbelievable person and player, and just, it's family. It's a tough deal what he's going through... He's a man of character. This is definitely tough seeing him hurt right now."

This article tagged under:

James WhiteFloridacrashPatriotsAccident
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us