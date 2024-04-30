Sudbury

Serious crash closes Route 20 in Sudbury

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were hurt

By Asher Klein

81890214CS004_Shares_Of_Fre
Getty Images

A crash that caused serious injuries on U.S. Route 20 closed the highway in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Route 20 was closed on either side of the Sudbury/Marlborough line, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The crash took place near Wayside Inn Road.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were hurt.

Drivers were urged to expect delays; traffic had been detoured.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

More Sudbury news

Sudbury Apr 7

Home is total loss after fire in Sudbury

Massachusetts Dec 25, 2023

Credit card skimmers found at Sudbury grocery store

This article tagged under:

Sudburycar crashMarlborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us